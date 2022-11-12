Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished

This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings.

The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million. The hotel’s lot sits next to the new 22-story hotel tower split between the AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin brands.

According to a report by the website The Next Miami, the 32,344 square feet structure sits on a 43,500 square feet lot.

Red Door Construction is listed as the demolition contractor, TNM reported.

