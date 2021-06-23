Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, in partnership with the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, is hosting Drive-in Movie Fridays, a summer drive-in movie series featuring top classics and family films. They will take place the last Friday of every month, June through August 2021, at the Auditorium Parking Lot, 2901 W Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33135.
“As the sun sets and the excitement rises, get ready for a complete retro movie-going experience,” said Commissioner Higgins. “Drive-in movie theaters offer a unique social and family-friendly entertainment option, and we’re thrilled to bring it to District 5’s Little Havana neighborhood together with the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.”
This is a great opportunity for friends and family to spend time together and enjoy film favorites safely from their vehicle. They will take place on the following dates:
- Action-adventure film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, on Friday, June 25
- Animated feature, Finding Nemo, on Friday, July 30
- Comedy film, Austin Powers, on Friday, Aug. 27
Movies begin at 8 p.m.; gates open at 7 p.m. Movies will be projected on a 50-foot outdoor screen, and audio is transmitted over FM radio. Attendees will be provided the FM station upon arrival.
Tickets are $20 per car, including unlimited passengers, and a FREE 16-ounce bag of popcorn per car. Food trucks also will be on site for the purchase of food and drinks.
To purchase a ticket, visit www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org or buy in-person directly at the Auditorium Box Office.
For more information, please contact Francis Izquierdo, Communications Manager for Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins at Francis.Izquierdo@miamidade.gov or 305-375-5924.