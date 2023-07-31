Driving in Miami is getting more expensive as gas prices jump by 32 cents in a month

Another week, another jump in the average price of gasoline in Miami, with prices jumping 5.5 percent in just a week.

Monday morning drivers will be paying an average of $3.63 for a gallon of gas, 18.3 cents more than last Monday, making gas prices in Miami are 32.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, a website dedicated to tracking gas prices, drivers are still paying 36.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon this Monday morning.

"Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

For more, click here.