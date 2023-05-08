Dwayne Wade, former Miami Heat star, abandons Florida due to government’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance

At one time, NBA star Dwyane Wade liked Miami so much, he came back for a second stint with the Heat.

But, lately, he's dunked the idea of living in the Magic City, saying recently he moved his family out of Florida for several reasons, but especially because of Florida’s bill that opponents labeled “Don’t Say Gay” — which restricts in-school discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity.

According to reports, Wade's daughter, Zaya, 15, came out as transgender in 2020. After a long legal battle with her biological mother, the teen was finally granted a legal name and gender change in February.

The 13-time NBA All-Star, part of three championships with the Heat (in 2006, 2012 and 2013) last week sat down with Rachel Nichols on a recent episode of Showtime's “Headliners” and discussed the hypocrisy of certain Florida politicians who claim to be his fans yet pass policies that negatively affect his family.

“That’s another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade said. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”

Wade says his “family would not be accepted or feel comfortable” in the Sunshine State.

Four years ago, Wade moved to California to be closer to the Utah Jazz, an NBA team that he became a minority owner of in 2021. He and wife, actress Gabrielle Union, reportedly first lived in the San Fernando Valley before purchasing an even larger property in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills for $17.9 million.

They had reportedly sold their sprawling Miami Beach estate for $22 million, well under the original listing price of $32.5 million, set two years earlier.

“Obviously, the taxes is great (in Florida)," Wade told Nichols. "Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Florida leaders have recently been passing laws against the LGBTQ+ community in the state.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education law, commonly referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. It was expanded in March. Instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity is now banned through grade 12. It was previously barred up to third grade.

In March, the state restricted gender-affirming care for minors. Republican lawmakers have also introduced bills to restrict drag shows and ban people from entering bathrooms that don't correspond to their sex at birth.

And, while Florida might be in the cross-hairs of legal battles, it still is a large player for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) residents – accounting for 4% of the over-18 population, according to 2019-2020 data from the Movement Advancement Project, which lists Florida as a "negative equality state."

A USA Today report in 2020, using data from 24/7 Wall Street, listed Florida as the 24th-friendliest state in America for the LGBTQ's share of the population, saying, in part, that "Florida has one of the lower rates of hate crimes motivated by gender identity or sexual orientation," despite the 2016 massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando.

California was ranked fifth friendliest (Nevada led the way).

Florida's anti-LGBTQ can be traced as far back as the 1950's and '60's, when the Florida Legislative Investigation Committee attempted to eliminate gays from schools, especially teachers. Singer and political activist Anita Bryant's anti-gay campaign in the '70's further stirred the pot and, lately, Gov. DeSantis and legislators have stamped their feet in restricting gender identity discussions in public schools.

Living in Miami, however, could have been a plus for Wade and his family. Ranked as the third "Best Gayborhood" in the state (behind St. Petersburg and Key West) by the Matador Network in 2022, noting several diverse festivals, such as when Art Basel turns to "Art Gaysel," and the fact Pride Day attracts some 200,000 people partying in the streets.

Wade departed Miami in 2016 to join the Chicago Bulls before getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. He returned to the Heat midway through the 2017-18 season before retiring.

He and his wife raise five children, and both are strong advocates for LGBTQ rights.

"We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said three years ago on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when he first publicly revealed the gender identity of his daughter.

Wade said his priority is to give his daughter “the opportunity to be her best self."

While accepting the President’s Award at the 2023 NAACP Awards, Wade and his wife praised Zaya for her strength and determination to be wholeheartedly herself.

Directing comments to his daughter that night, Wade said: "As your father, my job is not to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes and your dreams.

“I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny,” Wade added. “And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world … that you face every day.”