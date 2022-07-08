If your travels out of the island this Friday morning include North Miami, you might want to pack patience, or seek alternate route, as an early morning accident has four northbound lanes close.

According to Florida 511, a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, beyond NW 151 Street has four left lanes blocked.

The Florida 511 report was last updated at 05:40 AM.

According to the Miami Herald, traffic is being detoured at 151st Street and the accident has no impact on the southbound lanes.

A second traffic accident, also on northbound I-95, reportedly has emergency vehicles in the 95 Express North, have the ramp closed from NW 39 St to NW 10 Ave.

This report was last updated at 05:55 AM.