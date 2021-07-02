With sustained winds now near 75 mph, Elsa has strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, according to a special 7:45 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Elsa was located 20 miles WSW of Barbados, moving WNW at 28 mph, with a faster motion to the west-northwest expected over the next 24 to 36 hours

Elsa is the first hurricane of the 2021 hurricane season and the fifth named storm.

South Florida remains in the cone and Elsa could hit the region early next week as a tropical storm or even a hurricane.

