Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm,

With the Saturday 11 a.m. update, South Florida is out of the forecasted 5-day cone although uncertainty remains on long-term track of the storm.

Sustained winds are down to 70 mph, with Tropical Storm Elsa traveling WNW at 29 mph, placing the center of the storm 40 miles south of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) latest advisory.

The NHC forecast has Elsa slowing down a bit through the day and into Saturday night, turning northwest Sunday night or Monday.

While the storm’s track is west of South Florida, some models still show it impacting the area and the NHC said there’s unusual uncertainty in the long-term track.

