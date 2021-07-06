Elsa nears Key West, could be near hurricane strength when it makes Florida landfall

With maximum sustained winds near 60 mph and higher gusts on Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa continues moving north-northwest near 12 mph.

As of 8 a.m. Elsa was located 55 miles west of Key West, and a storm surge warning is in effect for the west coast of Florida, from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including the Tampa Bay area.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, some slow strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall somewhere in the west coast of Florida. Weakening is expected after Elsa moves inland.

Miami-Dade County and the rest of South Florida remains well outside Elsa’s cone, although the National Hurricane Center says the area could see sustained tropical-storm-force gusts, heavy rain – up to 2” to 4” - and tornadoes through Tuesday. The rain could cause isolated flash flooding in South Florida through Wednesday morning.

