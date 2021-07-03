Elsa weakens slightly, track shifts west placing parts of South Florida just outside the cone

As of 5 a.m. Hurricane Elsa was located about 190 ESE of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic, rapidly moving WNW at 31 mph. Elsa is packing 75 mph sustained winds, a drop from 85 mph late Friday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecasting a decrease in forward speed later Saturday and Sunday, then turning toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday.

On the present track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday, then head toward the Florida Straits.

The forecast track shifted further west overnight, placing parts of South Florida just outside the cone of uncertainty, although Miami-Dade, along with Broward and Palm Beach counties, remain in the potential path for the early part of next week, but any local impact from Elsa would come after the July 4th holiday.

