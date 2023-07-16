Excessive heat advisory issue in Miami; strong rainfall and isolated 40-55 mph strong wind gusts possible

If it feels historically hot today, you are right.

For the first time in history, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Inland Miami-Dade County, Metro Miami Dade, Coastal Miami Dade County and Far South Miami-Dade County.

An Excessive Heat Warning means you can expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 today. There is also a Heat Advisory for Monday, with heat index readings up to 108.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday with the Heat Advisory in place from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

Extreme heat and humidity increase the potential for heat related illnesses, the NWS says, especially for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

For more on Extreme Heat impact from City of Miami, click here.

Sunday morning, the NWS Tweeted that due to the extremely hot conditions and sunshine for most of the day, a few storms could become intense in nature on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, & a few isolated strong wind gusts of 40-55 mph are possible with the strongest activity.