An upcoming sea tour of Biscayne Bay above a classic yacht will highlight Coconut Grove's early pioneers, like Ralph Monroe.

The five-hour tour, organized by Friends of the Commodore Trail and

hosted by Stella Ross will also recounts the histories of Vizcaya, Peacock Park, Dinner Key, Brickell, the Tequesta & Seminole Indians, Stiltsville.

The tour is limited to attendees will provide a casual lunch and will anchor and have lunch near Stiltsville, where participants can take a swim.

The excursion will take place on August 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and departs from Grove Harbour Marina in Coconut Grove. For more information, click here.