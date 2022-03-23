FAA approves tallest building ever for Sunny Isles

Rising 750 feet above sea level, (744 feet above ground), the new St. Regis Residences – north tower – in Sunny Isles will be the tallest building ever to be built in Sunny Isles.

This, after the Federal Aviation Administration granted approval for the tower to rise above other buildings in Sunny Isles, which had a previous maximum height of around 650 feet above sea level.

According to a report by the website The Next Miami, when built with construction due to start at both Bentley Residences and St. Regis Residences in 2023, St. Regis north will be one foot taller than the Bentley Residences.

