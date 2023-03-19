Thinking of going to South Beach tonight? Plan on being home by midnight.

After two nights of consecutive fatal shootings during Spring Break, on Sunday the city announced that it will implement an 11:59 p.m. curfew commencing Sunday evening.

In the emergency order, Miami Beach said its “police officers have been faced with unruly crowds and dangerous situations and have been working twelve (12) to fourteen (14) hour shifts and up to six (6) days a week during the pendency of Spring Break.”

The police also said over seventy firearms have been impounded since February 27, 2023.

The State of Emergency’s curfew will be in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, March 20, covering from 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard to the north, Government Cut to the south, Biscayne Bay to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Businesses in the city are being asked to make sure their customers will be able to leave by 11:59 p.m. Hotels can continue to operate past the start of the curfew, but only to service their hotel guests.

In a Sunday afternoon Twitter post, the City of Miami Beach said separate emergency measures to be issued from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27, 2023.

For the entire State of Emergency declaration by the City of Miami Beach, click here.