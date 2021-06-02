Fairchild Tropical Garden is an 83-acre botanical wonderland offering a restful respite

Imagine breakfast without avocado on your toast, or no mango salsa with the grilled fish at lunch. Without David Grandison Fairchild traveling the world collecting plants, seeds and saplings, many of the fruits and vegetables you enjoy might not be available.

Fairchild spent 37 years traveling all over the world to find foods that can be grown in America. He’s visited six continents and 50 countries, and he’s been credited with introducing over 200,000 exotic plants and crops varieties in the U.S.

Avocados from Central America. Oranges from China. Bananas from New Guinea. Hops from Austria. Dates from Iraq. These are a small sampling of Fairchild’s extraordinary legacy. And Key Biscayne residents have only a short trip to Coconut Groves to see his life’s work in action, at the magnificent Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

More than 6,000 species of plants can be found in the Garden, many of which are endangered in their native habitat.

Fairchild described his vision for the Garden as a place for “rare palms and vines and ornamental trees and shrubs, which would be near enough to a growing city, (forming) a quiet place where children and their elders could peer.”

The Coconut Groves garden is actually Fairchild’s second. In 1898, he founded one in Pinecrest for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That one today is known as the Subtropical Horticultural Research Station.

Fairchild married inventor’s daughter

In 1905 Fairchild married the youngest daughter of the inventor Alexander Graham Bell, and they bought property in Coconut Grove. They quickly started filling it with rare trees and shrubs that Fairchild brought in from all over the world.

They called their compound Kampong, after homes in Malaysia, where Fairchild traveled to often.

After Fairchild retired in 1935 from the Department of Agriculture as the administrator of their Office of Foriegn Seed and Plant Introduction, he returned to Coconut Grove, where he met Marjory Stoneman Douglass, an American journalist and conservationist known for her staunch defense of the Everglades.

Her work lives on today not only in her numerous books, but also at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center which is located within Crandon Park on Key Biscayne. It thrives as an environmental learning facility for nature enthusiasts interested in protecting the native coastal ecosystem.

In 1938 Fairchild and Douglass were part of a group of Miami-area plant collectors and environmentalists fighting efforts to drain and develop the Everglades. They advocated for creation of a National Park to preserve the critical ecosystem.

An 83-acre wonderland

With the world on the verge of WWll, Fairchild, Douglas, financier Robert Montgomery, architect William Lyman Phillips and the Miami County Commissioner Charles Crandon (which Crandon Park is named after) created an 83-acre wonderland of exotic plants, flowers and trees. At the time it was called the National Tropical Botanical Garden, and it included the gardens of his home, Kampong.

Today, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is a vibrant world of science and discovery committed to botanical research, conservation and public education. They run programs for school-aged children, university students, and professional development for educators and life-long learners.

Local Key Biscayne resident Christina Bracken, reflecting on a recent visit to Fairchild Tropical Garden, said “One of my favorite outings even in normal times - and a perfect Covid escape.”

“We harness the power of plants for humankind and share the joy and beauty of tropical gardening with everyone,” is the mission statement of the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

There are gardens within the Garden: rainforest, sunken, butterfly, Madagascar, Keys coastal, cycad, succulent and more. The Garden also hosts a variety of events, such as plant sales and weddings.

Since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Fairchild plant collecting efforts have intensified dramatically, as scientists seek not only to restore the Garden’s collections, but also to identify and save endangered plants throughout the tropics.

So the next time you take a bite of a juicy mango, or a tangy red papaya, thank David Fairchild and his extraordinary gifts to America’s bread basket.

And if you are looking for somewhere to spend some time outdoors enjoying the spring weather, the Garden is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden also has special hours for senior citizens and individuals who are identified as vulnerable.

The Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. To buy tickets or for more information, click here or call (305) 667-1651.