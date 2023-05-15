Brightline trains have been clocked as high as 130 miles per hour on test runs, and as the company gets ready to launch Miami to Orlando service this summer, it is adding high-speed, internet connectivity to its trains.

Last week, the company announced it would offer free Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband service. Starlink is engineered by SpaceX.

"Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system," Kevin T. McAuliffe, chief technology and digital innovation officer at Brightline, said.

The service will provide passengers better connection to stream, make video calls, or enjoy online games.

In a statement, SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller said, “We’re excited to work with Brightline and provide Starlink to their entire fleet, which will enable all of Brightline’s passengers to access high-speed, low-latency internet that is critical in our modern age – whether you’re finishing up work during your commute, staying connected with friends and family, or simply streaming a movie.”

According to the statement, Starlink’s constellation of satellites orbit the planet at about 550km, and cover the entire globe with significantly lower latency —around 25 ms vs 600+ ms.

Starlink already provides internet services to transportation companies like Hawaiian Airlines, Royal Caribbean Group, and Carnival Corporation.

For more click here.