Father and son identified as the victims of Friday night’s collision close to Nixon Beach sandbar

The City of Miami Police Department have released new details of the collision between two boats in Key Biscayne, as well as the names of the two people who died in the tragic accident.

The deceased were a father and son; Pablo Castro Díaz, 80, and his son, Osvaldo Castro, 42 who were onboard the smaller boat, an open fisherman vessel, which was hit by a larger one.

The accident also left ten other occupants injured.

Versión en español

Three days after the tragic event, the authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

According to the Local 10 News, the captain of the 30-foot boat had just left with passengers from the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. It is believed it had the right of way when it collided with the other fishing boat, causing several of those aboard to be thrown into the water, including 11- and 12-year-old children.

“We saw a lady with a baby in her arms and then we saw a girl who didn't know how to swim, so we threw some life jackets at her,” Xavier Ruiz, a witness to the event, told Local 10 news.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, seven people were in the larger vessel and there were five people aboard the fishing boat, which sustained extensive impact damage and sank.