After a three-year Covid pandemic induced hiatus, one of the most popular events in South Florida is back featuring tastes from local restaurants & caterers, full open Bacardi bars, wild animal encounters, live entertainment and a fabulous silent auction with trips, sports memorabilia, and jewelry.

Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on March 3, 2023, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife.

Local restaurants available as of this time include Apocalypse BBQ, Bayshore Club, Bonefish Grill, Crumbl Cookies, Crab Du Jour, DiCED, Dos Croquetas, FreshCo Fish Market & Grill, Glass & Vine, Kona Ice, Lincoln’s Beard Brewery, Mi’talia, Night Owl Cookies, Pastelito Papi, PDQ Chicken, Root & Bone, Shake Shack, Shojo Beer Co., Spanish Marie Brewery,Tacos & Tattoos, Taco Genius, Tap 42, Tripping Animals Brewing Co., and Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux.

The event will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., with their VIP reception lasting from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. VIP tickets grant guests access to the pre-party in the VIP lounge, as well as the Main Event, VIP area in the brand-new Land to Sea Lounge, private bars, and more.

Some of the restaurants providing tastings include Kush Hospitality, Los Tanitos Meat Market & Restaurant, and Cerveceria La Tropical.

Tickets to the Main Event are currently available for $250, with VIP tickets coming in at $500. For this event, cocktail attire is encouraged and only adults 21 years or older will be admitted.

All tickets, sponsorship, and underwriting opportunities as well as methods of contributing to the FWTB silent auction are available at www.fwtb.org.

For more information, email Marie at mhernandez@zoomiami.org or call (305) 255-5551.