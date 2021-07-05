Fernandez Rundle to hold virtual gun violence

This coming Wednesday, Miami-Dade County State’s Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will be holding a gun violence virtual town hall.

Joining her are Law Enforcement and community leaders who will be addressing the rising issue of gun violence. Among those participating in the panel are Miami-Dade Metro Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III and City of Miami new Chief of Police Art Acevedo.

The virtual town hall meeting will take place on July 7th, 2021, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm via zoom.

The zoom meeting ID is: 948 3332 6068

The zoom meeting password is: 569472

