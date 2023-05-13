With the rainy season (and fertilizer runoff) approaching, Miami-Dade County launched Fertilizer Awareness Week, an opportunity to educate residents on the restrictions on fertilizer use which starts on Monday, May 15..

Rain in the county usually totals to around seven to nine inches a month, which can go directly toward facilitating fertilizer runoff into stormwater systems, canals, and groundwater. Eventually, this runoff moves towards the Biscayne Bay watershed.

Starting in 2021, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance that bans fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus on turf and landscape plants from May 15 to October 31. Both ingredients significantly increase nutrient pollution in Biscayne Bay.

Though a body of water receiving more nutrients may seem like a good idea, an excessive amount can cause algal blooms – growth that blocks sunlight from entering the bay, lowering levels of oxygen for all marine life living under the bloom. In fact, fish kills in recent years have been caused by low levels of dissolved oxygen in bay waters.

"With a simple action we can all help protect our Biscayne Bay so that we may enjoy it for generations to come," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "I encourage our residents to avoid using fertilizers during the rainy season or consider planting trees and other flora that don't need fertilizer to grow successfully, such as native and Florida-friendly plants.”

The ordinance has proved to be effective, allowing the rainy season to not get in the way of our sacred marine life, including that of Biscayne Bay.

"Since its adoption, the County’s Fertilizer Ordinance has helped reduce nutrient pollution, improve the health of marine life, and build a more resilient community for us,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins. “So as rainy season once again quickly approaches, it’s important to remind our residents and businesses during Fertilizer Awareness Week to do their part to save the Bay by not using fertilizer."

To learn more about the county’s Fertilizer Ordinance, click here.