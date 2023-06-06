Film and exhibition featuring unseen footage of Fidel Castro and three revolutionary artists coming to Miami

Cuban art is among the most revered worldwide. Though many pieces are on Miami grounds, there is still a lot left to see.

Next Wednesday, art lovers can enjoy a collaboration between Coral Gables Art Cinema and the Coral Gables Museum, who will present a “2-for-1” event.

The night will feature a screening of Unfinished Spaces, a film documenting the creation of Cuba’s National Art Schools, at the cinema and an exhibition across the street at the Coral Gables Museum, located at 285 Aragon Avenue.

The exhibition will be presenting works from an important time in Cuba’s art history. In 1961, three young Cuban artists were commissioned by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara to create the school on a former golf course in Havana, Cuba.

After it was constructed, Cuban artists of all professions began classes there. With the Revolution soon approaching, however, all classes and final construction tasks were paused and many of the collaborators were banished from the country due to the political climate. Now, the exiled architects have been invited back to finish what they started.

The event will be held in collaboration with the CINTAS Foundation, gathering never-before-seen work by the CINTAS Fellows and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in the Architecture and Design category, since 1963.

The exhibition will feature more recent works from the architects, designers, and planners as well, including the work of the acclaimed Cuban designer and architect Fernando Porro.

Porro is featured in Unfinished Spaces, and designed villas, the School of Art, and the School of Modern Dance in the National Art Schools complex. Eventually moving to Paris in 1966, Porro went on to design the Art Center in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, as well as other buildings in Europe.

General Admission tickets are $10 ($8 for cinema and museum members). Film + Exhibition tickets are $20, and grant attendees admission to the film screening as well as the All Stars: CINTAS Foundation Fellows in Architecture & Design from 1963 to 2022 exhibition at the museum.