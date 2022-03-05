A four-bedroom condo in the Palazzo Della Luna has sold for $21.3 million to a former hockey goalkeeper, setting a sales record in the process.

According to a The Real Deal report, the 4,417-square-foot unit selling price of $4,811 per square foot, is the highest price ever in Fisher Island and second highest in Miami-Dade County.

A Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club selling for $4,930 per square foot, the highest on record for Miami-Dade.

The buyer, TRD reported, is Patrick Dovigi, former goalie for the Edmonton Oilers.

Dovigi is the founder and CEO of Canada-based Green for Life Environmental.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty and Carl Gambino of Compass were the listing brokers. Puig also represented the buyer.

