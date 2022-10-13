FIU interim president Jessell the sole candidate for position after “vigorous” vetting process

After 70 job seekers dropped out of the running, unwilling to continue their candidacy unless they were the sole recommendation of the committee, the search committee looking for the next president of Florida International University has selected its candidate for the job

Interim President Kenneth Jessell is the only remaining candidate for the position following an eight-month search. All other candidates who were screened and interviewed were either eliminated or dropped out of the running.

Jessell was previously FIU's chief financial officer before being picked as interim president by the college's board of trustees to replace President Mark Rosenberg, who resigned in January.

Roger Tovar, chairman of the Search Committee, said in a statement that Jessell is set to become the sixth president of the university.

“Only one candidate is being recommended due to an unwillingness by other individuals to continue their candidacy," Tovar said, adding that the committee is confident Jessell is the best man for the job – citing his more than 30 years of experience as an administrator for Florida universities, including 13 years with FIU.

During his eight months as interim president, Jessell demonstrated leadership and shared the same vision for the university as the board of trustees, according to Tovar.

Jessell earned his bachelor’s degree in political science, master of business administration , and doctorate in philosophy and finance from Florida State University.

Before joining FIU in 2009, he was an administrator at Boca Raton's Florida Atlantic University for more than 25 years. He also served as the university's interim provost, interim vice president, associate university provost and associate dean.

Stakeholders will be able to attend public meetings over the next few weeks to assess Jessell's candidacy. From there, the board of trustees will convene to deliberate to either confirm Jessell as the next president or decide to restart the recruitment process.

Rosenberg said he resigned because of health reasons. The Miami Herald reported that Rosenberg will return to Florida International University in the spring semester, to teach one class per semester.

When he stepped into the interim role in January, Jessell said wasn’t interested in the job permanently, but he changed his mind when the other applicants didn't want the job.

Jessell couldn't be reached for comments.