Frank O. Mora, the new US Ambassador to the Organization of American States, has ties to the local community.

Mora is a professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University's Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, and he’s the second person in recent years from FIU to serve as OAS ambassador.

President Joe Biden nominated Mora, who previously was in charge of FIU's Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center (LACC), for the post and the Senate confirmed his nomination last week.

The multilateral organization is dedicated to strengthening peace and security in the Western Hemisphere. Mora will guide diplomatic attempts to resolve regional issues on behalf of the US.

“I am grateful to FIU for the almost 10 years I have been director and professor at this great institution,” said Mora. “I am also grateful to the Biden administration and the Senate for the opportunity to serve our country in this new role.

Before Mora's confirmation, Carlos Trujillo, a member of the FIU Board of Trustees, served as the last permanent ambassador to the OAS, serving under the Trump Administration.

Mora is already familiar with the issues affecting the Western Hemisphere as he served as US deputy assistant secretary for defense for the region from 2009 to 2013.

For six years, Mora was director of FIU's Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center, which the school says serves as a nexus between academia and public policy.

Mora previously taught national security strategy and Latin American studies at the National War College, National Defense University, and served as chair of the department of international studies at Rhodes College.

Mora's other endeavors also included consulting work for the Library of Congress, the U.S. State Department and U.S. Southern Command.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Mora and know he will lead with distinction in this new role,’’ said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “He is an academic with deep experience and understanding of the region.”

At FIU, Mora collaborated with scholars to provide research for the likes of the US Department of Defense, publishing numerous studies offering political forecasts on the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

"Ambassador Steven J. Green, Mrs. Dorothea Green and I congratulate Dr. Mora on his well-deserved appointment as the United States ambassador to the OAS,'' said Kimberly Green, whom the center was named after. "His work and leadership in the Americas benefitted both FIU and the region, and we are proud to have worked with him during his leadership as director of the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center."

Shlomi Dinar, interim dean for the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at FIU, which houses LACC, said Mora made LACC into one of the top echelons solution centers in the nation.

“Professor Mora helped LACC become a major solution center on major issues facing the region and I know he will do the same at OAS,’’ said Dinar “It is a testament to the caliber of Green School faculty with direct policy experience like Dr. Mora, who is able to provide critical real-world solutions in the area of foreign policy and international affairs.”

Mora prepared himself for a career in foreign policy and international affairs.

According to his resume, he earned his Bachelor's degree in international affairs at George Washington University and his Master's in inter-American Studies and a doctor of philosophy degree in international affairs from the University of Miami.

Mora also studied at Pontifical Catholic University of Peru in 1984 and participated in a program on Central American studies in 1988 in Costa Rica.

Mora speaks two different fluent foreign languages--- Spanish and Portuguese.