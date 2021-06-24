Among the swimmers, kayakers, tourists, and many more, the Biscayne Bay ecosystem has shown signs of gradual deterioration.

In August 2020, many animal species died, including lobsters, eels, and rays. Their decaying bodies released a putrid odor which covered much of the city. Subsequently, algal blooms collected as a white foam layer on the surface of the water. Both of these events are causes of concern for the coastal waterway.

The FIU Institute of Environment rushed to the scene, deploying technology like buoys and surface vessels to uncover the problem--a problem which had been simmering for a century.

Researchers also took water samples and monitored the bay, looking for vital clues. The FIU Institute of Environment (which falls within FIU’s College of Arts, Science, and Education) has been designated a Program of Distinction in Environmental Resiliency by the state of Florida. Their main focus has been to monitor the waters of Biscayne Bay.

Todd Crowl, director of the Institute says, “this (animal deaths and major pollution) will become a common event, and that's not a term I ever want to hear about Biscayne Bay." Many of the problems now plaguing Biscayne Bay are due to human causes. In the early 1900s, the creation of Starr Island, Miami Beach, and the myriad of other islands created, forever altered the water flow in the bay.

Furthermore, on land, construction activity has also contributed to the eventual problems of the bay. In the 1940s, canals were carved into the Everglades so that the land could be used for industries like farming. Those canals are still used today to lower the levels of Lake Okeechobee--flushing nutrient-rich waters through the fertile farmlands around the lake and then to urban coastal areas. As the water flows, it collects fertilizers, pesticides, and other matter off the surface.

Leakage from septic tanks after rain and storms spills into the Bay, and catalyzes the growth of algae and plants in the water. With increased temperatures, this organic matter uses the remaining oxygen, killing off the fish and seagrasses. And without the seagrass, the water in the bay becomes dirty, eventually leading to algal blooms and fish kills.

In the future, we may very well see the continued use of vessels and buoys to monitor the oxygen and nutrients in the bay. The sensors on these devices would send the data to a central computer, and other devices of artificial intelligence will be able to monitor and investigate trouble spots

This information would be made publicly available to residents, and hopefully guide legislators into making more well-informed policies regarding the bay. To combat fish kills, seagrass deaths, and algal blooms, communities must take action. These actions include: reducing sewage leaks, turning septic tanks into centralized wastewater treatment, cleaning stormwater, and minimizing fertilizer use.

And some communities have begun taking action. The City of North Bay Village signed an understanding with FIU to explore ways to help the bay, including methods of restoring seagrass beds. The Miami Dade County mayor created a new position, “chief bay officer,” to advise city legislators about the status of the bay, while also acting as a liaison between the country and other stakeholders .

And in February, the city of Coral Gables passed a resolution to curb the amount of fertilizer entering the bay. Overall, action must be taken in the bay now to be able to preserve it as a social, cultural, and environmental monument in Miami.