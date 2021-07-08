Following Surfside tragedy, Grand Jury to investigate county’s safety “in all buildings and structures”

Last Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle said she planned to request the county’s Grand Jury look at “what steps we can take to safeguard our residents without jeopardizing any scientific, public safety, or potential criminal investigations.”

Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County grand agreed, and will investigate ways to prevent future deadly disasters, such as the Surfside condominium building collapse.

In a prepared statement, Fernandez-Rundle said, “As a community, we remain shaken and horrified by the immense loss of life and the sheer destruction caused by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium building.”

“Today, in addressing the members of the spring term Miami-Dade County grand jury, I requested, pending the conclusion of the long-term investigation that will yield the cause of the collapse, that they look into how we can prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside, and not just in condominiums, but in all buildings and structures in the coastal, intercoastal and surrounding areas of our county, state and nation.”

In a news release, the state attorney’s office highlighted past grand juries work on issues such as a more stringent county building code after Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

As of Wednesday night, the death toll in the Surfside building collapse stood at 54, as the operation switched to search and recovery.