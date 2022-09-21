Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties.

On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.

Last September, a report by the website The Real Deal said the two Miami buildings were declared unsafe and ordered evacuated, part of a list of properties deemed unsafe after the Surfside condo collapse.

In Tuesday’s lawsuit, the four tenants - two restaurants, jewelry store and alterations shop located at 48 and 76 East Flagler Street – said they were asked to vacate their shops under the “false pretense” the buildings were structurally unsafe, adding that buildings only needed minor repairs.

Last year, the City of Miami’s unsafe structures panel determined 48 East Flagler could be repaired within 120 days.

