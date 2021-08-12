As of 5 a.m. Thursday, portions of Miami-Dade are still in the forecast cone of what is now Tropical Depression Fred as the mountains of Hispaniola weakened the storm.

Fred is now emerging back over water and located between Haiti, eastern Cuba, and the southeastern Bahamas.

Beginning Friday into next week, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and South Florida, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Fred is moving west-northwest near 16 mph and a decrease in forward speed is expected, followed by a turn to the northwest. Fred should move across the SE Bahamas today, along, or just north of Cuba later into Friday, and be near the Florida Keys and South Florida on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. While little change in strength is forecast today, slow strengthening is expected Friday and this weekend.

The NHC was also monitoring a tropical wave located about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles end conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form by early next week.

The system is moving westward at 20 mph. The system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands late Saturday or early Sunday. The NHC says it has a 60 percent chance of formation into a tropical system in the next 5-days.

If it developed into a named storm, it will be called Grace

