Looking for something to do on January 1st? How does a free concert on the beach that includes popular Viennese waltzes, combined with Latin Zarzuela and Broadway favorites sound?

A free outdoor concert, part of Miami Beach OnStage! will take place on Sunday, January 1st at 5 p.m. on the sand directly past Lummus Park on 12th and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

The performance will feature the incredible talent of the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra featuring MMF Youth Program and Alumni singers.

In addition to a full orchestra, an all-star lineup of soloists from our MMF Youth Program and Alumni Division singers conducted by our Artistic Director and founder, Maestro Michael Rossi will perform. To learn more about our MMF Youth Program, click here.

This performance is FREE and open to the public. This is a family-friendly concert , don’t forget your blankets and beach chairs.

Lummus Park is located at 512 12th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

