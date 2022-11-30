FREE “Holiday Lights for the Animals” Family-Friendly Event happening this week

The Humane Society of Greater Miami will be presenting its ninth annual Holiday Lights for the Animals event. Get ready to have fun at this free event on December 3rd from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

The event will be held at the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, and will feature caroling by local school choirs, giveaways, games, and a kid-friendly scavenger hunt. Holiday treats and hot chocolate will be served, and guests can expect the mesmerizing shelter-lighting ceremony at sunset.

The act will begin with the illumination of a light of HOPE –Helping Orphaned Pets Everyday – for the paw-some pups staying at the shelter, and there will also be a visit from Santa “Paws.”

Details about this event can be found below:

What: Holiday Lights for the Animals event

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Where: Soffer and Fine Adoption Center located at 16101 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

For more information about Holiday Lights for the Animals, click here or visit humanesocietymiami.org.