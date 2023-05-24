This Sunday, military families are offered free admission to over 2,000 museums across the United States, including many institutions near Key Biscayne.

The partnership between The National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families (BSF), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, began on Saturday, May 20, 2023 for Armed Forces Day, and is set to last until Monday, September, Labor Day.

Free admission is granted to those currently serving in the U.S. Military, and up to five family members. Those who qualify must present a form of identification confirming their status as a military service member, such as a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 / 1173-1 ID card, and a Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID Card.

Participating museums near Key Biscayne include the Deering Estate, Perez Art Museum Miami, and Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

For the full list of participating museums, click here.

To learn more about the Blue Star Museums program, click here.