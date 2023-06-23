Looking for a furry friend ? Now’s the perfect time for you to find your match. The Humane Society of Greater Miami is partnering with The Brady Hunter Foundation to “Clear the Shelter,” giving animal lovers a chance to adopt free of charge.

The event lasts from today until June 25, from 12pm to 7pm ET at the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, located at 16101 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach.

100% of adoption fees for animals who have been in the shelter for over six months are covered by the partnership. Adopters are only responsible for a $20 microchip fee.

The Brady Hunter Foundation, a non-profit founded by a collective interested in ending animal cruelty and building sanctuaries to protect wildlife worldwide, has donated over $29,000 to the Humane Society of Greater Miami to cover all of the fees.

"It is overwhelming to know how many animals are in need of a home, and we are honored to be in partnership with The Humane Society of Greater Miami in order to support this important initiative," said Josh Fox, President and Founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "We encourage everyone to come out and join us in helping these animals find their forever homes, where they can live a happy life as they deserve. The Brady Hunter Foundation's core mission is to support animal rights, and providing shelter is one of their most fundamental rights. That is why this event holds such immense importance for us."

The Humane Society of Greater Miami has been committed to their mission of placing animals in safe and loving homes for almost 90 years. Since they are a limited-admission adoption guarantee institution, the animals that are admitted into their shelter are never at risk of euthanasia for reasons like time, space, or treatable medical issues.

“So many of our dogs and cats have been waiting months and even years to find their forever families,” says Jossie Aguirre, Executive Director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “We are dedicated to finding every animal the perfect home, no matter how long it takes. We hope the Clear the Shelters event will help give our longtimers the special spotlight they need to finally connect them with the family of their dreams.”

To learn more, click here.