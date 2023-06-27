Free trees distributed to Miami residents impacted by hurricanes

This past weekend, 500 trees were distributed for free by Miami-Dade County, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program and State Farm.

The Foundation’s Tree Recovery Program looks to promote the replanting of trees after natural disasters, like Hurricane Irma. In 2017, the hurricane obliterated a large part of the county’s tree reserve. The Program has continued their efforts to promote the revitalization of Miami’s vegetation through multiple distributions throughout the years.

“Planting trees is one of the best ways to protect our communities from extreme heat and climate change, and we are extremely grateful to State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation for contributing to our goal of expanding Miami-Dade’s tree canopy,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "This is a wonderful example of how we’re collaborating with valuable partners to increase our residents' quality of life and build a more resilient, future-ready Miami-Dade.”

The event largely contributed to Miami-Dade County’s goal to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy cover by 2030. Before Hurricane Irma, Miami’s tree canopy cover sat at 19.9% – in 2022, it remained the same.

Efforts to increase Miami’s “tree shield” have played a crucial part in Mayor Levine Cava’s Climate Action Strategy and Heat Action Plan to address the effects of the widespread global warming that climate change has resulted in.

Neat Streets of Miami-Dade County contributes to the goal with the Million Trees Miami-Dade County initiative, which encapsulates a community-wide effort to achieve the 30 percent cover for the county.

“Miami-Dade Parks is always grateful for the opportunity to work with environmentally conscious corporations like State Farm through our amazing national partner, Arbor Day Foundation, in our efforts towards fulfilling the Million Trees Miami-Dade County goal of attaining a 30 percent canopy county-wide,” said Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi.

“These 550 trees will provide tangible benefits and a more livable community for our residents while tapping into the largest segment of available greenspace in our community, people’s own backyards,” she added.

The Arbor Day Foundation is the leading nonprofit worldwide with the mission of planting trees. Their Community Tree Recovery Program was underwritten by FedEx and foundation members, and since then has held over 1,050 and distributed over 5.3 million trees with private partners like State Farm.

In 2022, they partnered with Verizon in 2022 to plant 750 trees, continuing their efforts to promote the revitalization of Miami’s vegetation. To execute their goal, the Foundation partners with local community tree-planting organizations.

"I am thrilled that we have such willing and able community partners who contribute to rebuilding our neighborhoods,” Miami-Dade County District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins said. “The trees being distributed offer hope and healing to communities that have been affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters.”

Nowadays, trees are more important than ever. Besides providing crucial habitats for entire ecosystems, they are especially important for our air and water in the face of detrimental fossil fuels plaguing our natural resources.

“We plant trees for many different reasons; they clean the air, purify the water, provide a home for wildlife, etc.,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said.

“We can also plant trees to restore hope to a community that is healing. We believe in the hope that planting a tree provides for the future.”

To donate to the recovery program or others in the United States, visit arborday.org/recovery or click here.