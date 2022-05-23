During the last week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Miami fell 0.6 cents per gallon, averaging $4.52/g heading into the busy Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the website GasBuddy’s survey of 1,690 stations in Miami, drivers are paying 37.3 cents per gallon higher than last month ago and $1.64/g higher than this time last year.

Diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $4.09/g on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.79/g, - which is the price Monday morning in Key Biscayne - a difference of $1.70/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g today.

Historical gasoline prices in Miami and the national average going back ten years:

May 23, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

May 23, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

May 23, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 23, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 23, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 23, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 23, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 23, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2012: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year,” adding that gas prices will be “at their highest Memorial Day level.”

