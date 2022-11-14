The average pump price of a gallon of gas in the Miami area continued a recent trend by increasing another $0.11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.55a gallon.

According to a survey of 1,690 gas stations in Miami by GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday with the most expensive coming in at $4.99 per gallon.

Prices in Miami are $0.14 per gallon higher than a month ago and $0. 24.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell $0.02.6 cents per gallon last week to $3.76 per gallon.

