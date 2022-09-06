Gas prices in Miami drop 7 cents per gallon after seeing prices rise last week

During the last week in August, gas prices in the Miami area increased by $0.3.7, bucking a trend of declining weekly gas prices.

For the first week in September, gas prices in Miami again dropped, this time by $0.71 per gallon. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.55.

During the weekend, the price on the island was $4.49 at both island gas stations.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was $3.00 per gallon, and the most expensive at $5.49 gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC's decision yesterday to cut oil production.”

