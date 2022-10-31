The average price of a gasoline in the Miami area dropped again this past week, now averaging $3.30 per gallon, $0.053 cheaper than last week.

Overall, average gas prices in Miami are $0.12 per gallon lower than a month ago and $0.02.8 per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to a survey of 1,690 stations in Miami conducted by GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $3.01 per gallon over the weekend, while the most expensive was $4.33 per gallon.

Gas on the island was $3.99 per gallon over the weekend, while the lowest price in Miami was $2.86 per gallon and the highest was reported to be $4.33 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said prices in the Northeast part of the U.S. where prices “have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon,” adding that “the national average is closing in on the previous low from September.”

