The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the Miami area is now $3.60 per gallon after dropping another 7.6 cents per gallon for the week that ended on Sunday, September 10.

Miami gas prices are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 10.6 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.

The price on Key Biscayne remains at $4.99 per gallon, which is the highest price in Miami, according to a survey by the gasoline price tracking website GasBuddy with the lowest price reported in Miami being $3.29 per gallon.

For more, click here.