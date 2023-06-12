Gas prices in Miami rise ahead of busy summer driving season

The May Memorial Day weekend marked the official start of the Summer Travel Season, but now, with school officially out, many are planning to hit the road and they will be welcomed with higher prices at the gas pump.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the average gasoline prices in Miami rose $0.058 cents per gallon in the last week, rising to $3.45 per gallon, still $0.099 per gallon more than this time last month.

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline, rose almost $0.06 to $3.57 per gallon.

"We've seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.

