Gas prices rise 5.7 cents per gallon heading into Thanksgiving

According to AAA, Thanksgiving holiday road travel is expected to increase 13% over last year, as 53.4 million people will travel by car during the upcoming week… and they will be paying more at the gas pump.

In the Miami area, gas prices have risen 5.7 cents per gallon since last week, averaging $3.37/gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

On the island, gas prices at both stations stood at $4.22/gallon this Monday.

GasBuddy reports that gas prices in South Florida are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.31/g higher than a year ago.

Nationally, average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon to an average of $3.39/gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Miami and the national average going back ten years:

November 22, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 22, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 22, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 22, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 22, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 22, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

November 22, 2014: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

November 22, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

November 22, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

November 22, 2011: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

"With oil prices plunging nearly $10 from the recent peak of $85 per barrel, motorists will start to see gas prices decline nationwide, just in time for Thanksgiving, and the decline could stretch for several weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

