On Monday, the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) announced that Jeannine Gaslonde has been promoted to Chief-Mobility Management & Implementation Officer.

With 17 years of experience in the transportation industry, Gaslonde will lead efforts to advance TPO SMART Plan 2.0, NEXTGEN, emerging technologies, and regional travel demand modeling, among other high-profile mobility projects.

Previously, Gaslonde was Transit & Regional Manager, with the TPO, overseeing transit planning.

She graduated from Florida Atlantic University (FIU) with a bachelor's in civil engineering and earned a certification in project management from FIU.