What a difference a year makes. This time last year, Miami - and island drivers - were dealing with gasoline prices that were near record highs.

On the island, a gallon of regular gas reached a record high of $5.39 per gallon.

This past week, after seeing prices fall $0.055 per gallon, the average price of a gallon is $0.992 cheaper than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami, the average gallon of regular gasoline is $3.54 per gallon across Miami, this as of Sunday, May 14.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89 per gallon while the highest was $4.75 per gallon.

Here is a historical look at gasoline prices in Miami ten years:

May 15, 2022: $4.53/g

May 15, 2021: $2.91/g

May 15, 2020: $1.85/g

May 15, 2019: $2.71/g

May 15, 2018: $2.84/g

May 15, 2017: $2.38/g

May 15, 2016: $2.28/g

May 15, 2015: $2.69/g

May 15, 2014: $3.70/g

May 15, 2013: $3.51/g

