Get used to it: Kaseya Center new home for Miami Heat in $117 million deal

When the Miami Heat next take the home court Sunday against the Orlando Magic in the NBA regular-season finale, they'll be playing in a newly-named arena called the Kaseya Center.

Get used to it, sports fans, and concert lovers.

The deal, approved during this week’s Miami-Dade's Board of County Commissioners, calls for the marketing partnership-naming rights agreement to stretch 17 years, worth $117.370 million, much of that going to the county.

Reportedly, the Heat will receive $2 million annually as part of the deal.

Kaseya (pronounced kuh-SAY-ah) is a major global software company, now headquartered in Miami.

The Heat have a 93% chance of finishing in the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, which would mean at least one home play-in game this season.

The arena, next to Bayside Marketplace on Biscayne Bay, had been known as the American Airlines Arena from 1999 to 2021, before giving way to FTX Arena from 2021 to 2023 before the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed and filed for bankruptcy.

The FTX deal was to have been a 19-year, $135 million deal.

The arena, which opened in 1999, had lately been known simply as Miami-Dade Arena.