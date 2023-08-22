On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments in South Florida, one to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Miami-Dade County Court.

Laura Gonzalez-Marques, who has served as a Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court since her 2021 appointment by Gov DeSantis, has been appointed to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.

Gonzalez-Marques, who received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Columbia University, was previously an Attorney at Kobre & Kim LLP. She replaces Judge Michael Hanzman who resigned.

Ritamaria Cuervo, an Associate with Andrews Biernacki Davis since 2018, has been appointed to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court.

Cuervo received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, her master’s degree from the University of Miami, and her juris doctor from Florida State University. She fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fred Seraphin.