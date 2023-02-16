GRAMMY-nominated Brazilian band to make their first world tour stop in Miami

During the Rio Carnival, Monobloco became an official “bloco,” or street band, attracting millions of people to dance and sing in the streets of Brazil.

Now, the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Brazilian band has chosen Miami as their first stop on a US tour that includes Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, and more.

With tickets starting at $55, the event will include Gabi Lacombe and her band opening the main stage. DJ Tovitz will also be entertaining audiences with carioca funk, samba, and dance music.

Rio de Janeiro band Monobloco will be performing on Friday, March 3 at Miami’s Carnaval celebration at Wynwood Marketplace (2250 NW 2 Avenue). Doors will open at 7pm.

Loved by audiences all over the world, Monobloco’s show is described as “an intense journey through the joy and energy of Brazilians and their passion for samba and Carnaval.”

The band is named “mono” bloco as they had the idea of recording the entire bloco (or “block”) with just one microphone. Originally formed in 2000 as a samba party by members of the rock band Pedro Luís e A Parede, their goal was to be an educational project–something they are still committed to by teaching a percussion course each year.

They very quickly became a sensation in Brazil from their enjoyable covers of classics by legends including Tim Maia, Jorge Benjor, Alceu Valença and many more. Aside from covers, Monobloco performs samba classics, marchinhas, forró and the well-known Brazilian funk.

They have become especially popular as they play a variety of genres, including rhythms like cooc, ciranda, marchinha, xote, samba, and samba-rock and funk. Monobloco is considered a testament to the rise in re-emerging popularity in Carnaval blocos in Rio de Janeiro.

Monobloco held several livestream performances during the COVID lockdown in 2020, later returning to Brazil’s 2022 Carnaval. Monobloco set out on a tour across Brazil that same year, and will now make their way across the US and Europe with their 2023 tour.

For tickets and more information on the Monobloco’s Miami concert, click here.