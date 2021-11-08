Grandmother, child injured as their car collides with Brightline train

After more than a year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Brightline resumed service Monday, when the train, headed southbound from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale to take part in a ceremony struck a car in Pompano Beach.

According to an WSVN Channel 7 report, the accident happened around Northeast Third Street and Flagler Avenue. A grandmother and child were inside the card and were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m., Monday morning.

A South Florida Sun Sentinel report said Brightline president Patrick Goddard was aboard the train. After the accident, north and southbound trains were delayed, as the company informed passengers of the accident.

Brightline had reopened their Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach station last week as part of a soft opening to test a host of new services, including its new ride service designed to carry customers between the trains and their homes, offices and entertainment destinations.