The Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts is bringing the U.K. to the U.S. with a world-renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, playing all of their greatest hits at a show part of the venue’s Live at Knight series.

Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd is set to take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, the show will start at 8 p.m. at the Ziff Ballet Opera house. Tickets range from $39 to $69*, and are available online at arshtcenter.org or at the box office by calling them at (305)-949-6722.

US-based Floyd Nation is a tribute band that revives the iconic group with hits from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, and more. Lights and lasers will elevate the already-fascinating sound experience, taking the audience on a journey they will never forget. If you’re missing your favorite classics, watch these musical talents bring them back to life this October.

*Ticket prices and availability is subject to change without notice