If you have plans to use I95 north this morning into northern Dade or Broward, you should monitor traffic conditions as part of I95 in north Miami-Dade are closed due to a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to TotalTrafficMiami, I-95 NB is closed at Ives Dairy due to the crash. The speed lane is open, but a Twitter post shows a significant backup extending miles from the scene.

A driver heading north on I-95 lost control of his car and crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was declared dead on the scene ad his passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital, the Miami Herald reported.