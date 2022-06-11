Healthy Miami: City receives national recognition for its buildings, accompanying other wellness measurement wins

It's already been rated as America’s healthiest city for three years in a row.

Now, Miami has become the first U.S. city to earn recognition for promoting a safer and healthier environment when it comes to its municipal buildings and parks -- "walking the walk," as Mayor Francis Suarez said.

The International WELL Building Institute the world’s leading organization focused on advancing a global culture of health in buildings, made the announcement Friday after surveying 10 of Miami's municipal buildings and parks, including City Hall.

“Here in Miami, we have long prioritized the health, safety and well-being of everyone in our city,” Mayor Suarez said. “But not everyone realizes that we spend roughly 90 percent of our lives inside buildings, which underscores just how important it is to support better buildings that will help all people thrive.

"Today, by embracing WELL for our public buildings, we are stepping up — we’re walking the walk."

Since its launch in 2014, the Well Building Standard (WELL) has studied a number of international buildings. Now, Miami has joined an elite group at the top of the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management lists.

Miami's buildings met the third-party rating’s requirements for supporting the long-term health and safety needs of all those inside. That includes holistic aspects of health, from improved air flow, hygienic hand-washing practices, reduction in hand contact of high-touch surfaces, effective cleaning protocols, robust emergency preparedness and response, and more.

"I hope other cities will replicate what Miami is doing to advance WELL buildings, so we can deliver the benefits of healthy buildings to communities everywhere,” Mayor Suarez said.

From Yankee Stadium and the Empire State Building to JPMorgan Chase & Co. global retail locations, to the entire portfolios of companies like T-Mobile and Planet Fitness, facilities around the world are prioritizing the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders with the help of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, the organization said.

“Thanks to the leadership of Mayor Suarez, Miami is setting the bar for other cities across the country," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "And by committing to WELL, the city is not only leading by example on health and well-being, but helping advance the movement for people-first places.”

Paul Scialla, founder of IWBI, said: "This is exactly the type of leadership that reverberates across the community, the region and even the country. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work with the Mayor to support his vision for a healthier, safer Miami."

Earlier this year, the tech platform Mindbody ranked Miami ahead of Los Angeles and Chicago on its list of Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America as part of its 2022 Mindbody Wellness Index.

The Index looks at several factors, including workout habits, commitment to sufficient sleep, stress levels, connection to community and spirituality, and other wellness behaviors and attitudes.

Of 50 U.S. cities and 16,000 adults surveyed, Miami ranked highest in residents who exercise at least once a week and residents who exercise for 90 minutes or more per week.

The rest of the top 10: Atlanta, Washington, San Francisco, San Jose, Austin, Seattle and Raleigh.

The index also highlighted seven wellness trends to watch for in 2022, which included: increased interest in immune health, intellectual wellness, mental wellness, sexual wellness, facial exercises, and pets and wellness, along with an increased influence of workout classes on consumer discovery of new music.