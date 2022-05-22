Heat ride breakout performance by Adebayo to Game 3 win over Boston

Following their team’s underwhelming Game 2 performance that allowed the Boston Celtics to even the Eastern Conference Finals, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo bemoaned his team’s lack of resolve and inability to counter adversity. Clearly, the budding star, who tallied only 6 points on the evening, knew that he was the chief culprit — and that more would be expected of him in Game 3 on Saturday in Boston.

After struggling to make his imposing presence felt in Miami for the series’ first two games, Adebayo responded with a statement performance during Game 3, racking up 31 points (15-for-22 from the floor), 10 rebounds, six assists, and a block in 42 dominant minutes as Miami rolled to a 109-103 win.

“They beat us like we stole something in Game 2. So that woke a fire up in all of us,” Adebayo said after the Heat’s win to go up 2-1 with home court advantage in their favor.

The final six-point margin belied the dominance Miami displayed in the first half, at one point racing out to a 26-point advantage against the lower-seeded but favored Celtics. On the defensive end, Miami forced the Celtics into committing 24 turnovers, while holding a sharpshooting Boston team to a 37.5% clip from beyond the arc.

After getting embarrassed on their home parquet floor for most of the first half, a stubborn Boston team went on a mini-run to enter intermission only down 15. Boston then stormed back in the second half, at one point slicing their deficit to one point before Miami pulled away in the closing minutes at a raucous TD Garden.

On an evening in which Miami was shorthanded – standout swingman Jimmy Butler sat out the second half with knee inflammation – veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was back in the starting five and did well (11 points and 6 assists in 29 minutes). Afterward, Lowry heaped praise on his gutsy squad.

“Something about this team is that we have guys that are hard workers,” the six-time All-Star said afterwards. “Udonis [Haslem] always says we all got it the hard way, all of us. A lot of undrafted guys, a lot of lower-round-pick guys, second-round guys. We all found ways to make this our living and found ways to do our job at a high level and to be here and to stay. That's big for us.

“No matter what happens,” the 36-year-old added, “at the end of the day, if you put your heart out there and play hard, you've got to be happy and just live with the results. And that's what we do.”