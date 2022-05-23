Joe Pasternack was bowled over.

It was March 2017 and the newly-appointed head coach of the UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball team was trying to get acclimated to a new program after spending four years on the University of Arizona coaching staff.

When news broke of his hiring, the first call Pasternack fielded was from Gabe Vincent, the school’s slick guard whose junior season was recently truncated due to an ACL tear. Showing remarkable initiative, the 20-year-old, one who could very well have transferred to a Power Five school for his senior year, was intent on organizing a team meeting to welcome Pasternack to his new Big West home.

“That was just an amazing way to begin a relationship with a young man that was coming off ACL surgery,” Pasternack said in a phone interview with Islander News. “That showed unbelievable leadership from Day One. That really struck me.”

After a Vincent-led UC Santa Barbara team reeled off a 23-9 record in 2017-18, the first-year head coach was so impressed by his senior’s off-the-charts basketball IQ, not to mention exceptional maturity, that he offered Vincent a chance to serve on his staff as a recruiting assistant coach the following winter – as a 22-year-old.

“There are some guys that are the best players on the team and their effort, their attitude, they feel like they can get away with not bringing it every day,” says Pasternack.

“But (Vincent) was the same every single day. He was the same person every single day. His process, on a daily basis – how he eats, how he trains, how he rehabs, how he takes care of his body – was at a pro level. He exhibited being a pro on and off the court from the first day I ever met him. He was so much more mature than everybody else on the team. It was like coaching an older man that knew what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. I never coached anybody that was so mature and such a professional that played in college.”

Vincent, whose sights were set on cracking an NBA roster, respectfully declined the offer.

Fast forward four years and Vincent, who went undrafted by NBA teams, latched onto the Miami Heat organization, whereupon he paid his dues for their G League affiliate, before moving up.

He has enjoyed a highly improbable run of success in the NBA playoffs.

When Miami’s starting point guard, Kyle Lowry, was shelved with a hamstring strain at the onset of the postseason, Vincent seamlessly transitioned into his new role as the Heat’s first-string floor general. He has held his own against dynamic guards Trae Young and Tyrese Maxey in the first two rounds; the former shot just 4-of-15 when defended by Vincent, per NBA Stats. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Vincent Vincent scored 17 and 14 points in Games 1 and 2 against Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals. (Lowry returned to action in Game 3.)

Most importantly, when Vincent has been in Miami’s starting five this postseason, they reeled off an immaculate 7-0 record.

Not bad for a guy who was toiling away for the Stockton Kings a few seasons ago.

“I texted him (Vincent) after one of the games in the playoffs,” says Pasternack, “I said, ‘This is just unfathomable, magical, that you’ve gone from the G League and worked your way up and grinded your way up to where you are now, starting in the NBA playoffs. It’s just incredible.’”

In hindsight, it’s probably a good thing Vincent declined Pasternack’s coaching offer. By all indications, Vincent would have done admirable work on the sidelines. It seems safe to say, however, this NBA gig hasn’t worked out too badly for him either.

A former sports correspondent for the Metrowest Daily News, David Ostrowsky currently serves as a sports writer for the Atlanta Jewish Times. He is also the author of Pro Sports in 1993 (McFarland). His next book, Roberto Alomar: The Complicated Life and Legacy of a Baseball Hall of Famer, will be published by Rowman & Littlefield in 2024.